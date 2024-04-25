CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.13-20.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion. CACI International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.130-20.580 EPS.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI stock traded up $17.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $396.61. 157,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,550. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $293.69 and a fifty-two week high of $403.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.82.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

