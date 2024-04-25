Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $10.56 on Thursday, reaching $242.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,978. The company has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.