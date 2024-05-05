Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Rocket Lab USA has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.90 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 74.64%. The company's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.18. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

