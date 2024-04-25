Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is Bfsg LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.42. 205,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,749. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

