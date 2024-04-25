First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

FIF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 24,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,886. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

