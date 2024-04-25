Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $115.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,821. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $113.50 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -183.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

