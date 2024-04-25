iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 10,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,977,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,125 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 409,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 173,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

GNMA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.05. 6,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,340. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $44.89.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.