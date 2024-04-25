Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 242.5% from the March 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.2 %
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported €0.79 ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of €24.79 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.5226 dividend. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
