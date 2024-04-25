Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.97.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE ELD opened at C$19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.38 and a 1-year high of C$22.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$166,531.20. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$166,531.20. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

