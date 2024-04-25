Brokers Set Expectations for Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Martin Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $106.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.