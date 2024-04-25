Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acas LLC

Acas LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $45.91. 171,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,652. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

