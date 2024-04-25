Short Interest in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Decreases By 75.9%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vast Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTEW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,219. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13. Vast Renewables has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.