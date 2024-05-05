Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWH. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

CWH traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,218. Camping World has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -502.37 and a beta of 2.67.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -1,249.69%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

