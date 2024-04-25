Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Raised to C$58.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sprott from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of SII traded up C$1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$51.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.56. Sprott has a 12-month low of C$38.43 and a 12-month high of C$58.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.9233596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

