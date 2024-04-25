Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Raised to C$58.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sprott from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SII
Sprott Price Performance
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.9233596 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.