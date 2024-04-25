Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $545.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.31.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $6.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $473.96. 230,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $256.74 and a 12-month high of $501.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.59.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

