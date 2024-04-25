Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,732 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.3 %

TEL opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.02. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

