Theta Fuel Trading Up 39.1% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $772.95 million and $95.16 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00055447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00021331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,526,051,598 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

