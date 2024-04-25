UBS Group Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $485.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $450.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.62.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $462.96. 111,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.59. Lennox International has a one year low of $256.74 and a one year high of $501.72. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lennox International by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Lennox International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,067,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Lennox International by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

