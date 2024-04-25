Volkow Ben Sells 11,900 Shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Stock

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) Director Volkow Ben sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $20,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Volkow Ben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Volkow Ben sold 700 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $1,141.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $54,390.00.

Urgent.ly Stock Performance

Shares of ULY opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11. Urgent.ly Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urgent.ly ( NASDAQ:ULY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Urgent.ly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urgent.ly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

