ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Announces Earnings Results

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80, Yahoo Finance reports. ACNB had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.20. 1,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,337. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.60. ACNB has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. ACNB’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.