Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 30,255 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 83.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 98,032 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 235.0% during the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 232,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 57,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

