Acuitas Investments LLC Increases Position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 245.2% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 456,033 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,161,000 after acquiring an additional 165,982 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 23.1% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 344,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 379,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERO. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 130,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,647. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.