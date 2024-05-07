Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.21 million, a P/E ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.94 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

