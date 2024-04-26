Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.17.
Aecon Group Stock Performance
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti bought 4,231 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. Also, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
