Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 13,100 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 904.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,967,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,770,798.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,474,739 shares of company stock worth $183,064,288. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.1 %

LSXMA stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

