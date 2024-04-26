Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.62 Per Share

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.62 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.34. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alliance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ATST opened at GBX 1,233.60 ($15.24) on Friday. Alliance Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 967 ($11.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,255.50 ($15.51). The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,205.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,120.34.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

