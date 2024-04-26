Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.62 Per Share

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.62 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.34. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alliance Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ATST opened at GBX 1,233.60 ($15.24) on Friday. Alliance Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 967 ($11.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,255.50 ($15.51). The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,205.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,120.34.
Alliance Trust Company Profile
