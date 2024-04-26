Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Evercore ISI

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of APH traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $119.72. 126,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $72.77 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

