ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Issues Earnings Results

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter. ASM International updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ASM International Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $631.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $614.51 and a 200 day moving average of $537.87. ASM International has a twelve month low of $343.37 and a twelve month high of $661.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.69.

ASM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $2.5568 dividend. This is a positive change from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

