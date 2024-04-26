Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $121.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.83.

Get Amphenol alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $119.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Amphenol by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.