Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.66 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $14.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $915.57. 67,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,003. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $493.42 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $943.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.04.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 25.35%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

