Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Declines By 41.5%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,305,100 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 3,941,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.5 days.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

Shares of MSBHF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mitsubishi has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

