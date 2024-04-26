Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Declines By 41.5%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,305,100 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 3,941,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.5 days.
Mitsubishi Stock Performance
Shares of MSBHF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mitsubishi has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.
About Mitsubishi
