B. Riley Begins Coverage on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $14.37 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $898.99 million, a P/E ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $199,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,835 shares of company stock worth $1,276,588. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 349.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

