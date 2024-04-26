Bailard Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 389,742 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after buying an additional 188,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 773,830 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MUFG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 511,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.