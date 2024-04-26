Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM opened at $21.60 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

