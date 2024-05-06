Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Boosted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $91,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,033 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.40. 5,636,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

