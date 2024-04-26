Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 995 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

XEL stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

