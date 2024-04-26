Bfsg LLC Buys New Shares in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 562.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

WideOpenWest stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 41.90%. The business had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

