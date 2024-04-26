Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 875 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 118,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.