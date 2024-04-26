Bfsg LLC Buys Shares of 875 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 118,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 High-Yielding Oversold Stocks with Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.