Bfsg LLC Invests $71,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $4,626,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,309,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 66,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at $224,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

