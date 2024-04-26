Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BWB. Hovde Group started coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $322.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.65. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 15.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $205,656.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $146,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,012.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $205,656.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.