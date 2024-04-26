Brokers Set Expectations for BRC Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. BRC had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRC

BRC Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BRCC opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $873.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BRC has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Institutional Trading of BRC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,157 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.