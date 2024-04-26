Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.25

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPM. CIBC boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DPM

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$10.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.137045 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$124,595.09. In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$124,595.09. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$38,369.90. Insiders sold 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.