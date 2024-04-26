Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
Shares of Carbios SAS stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 404. Carbios SAS has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $44.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.
About Carbios SAS
