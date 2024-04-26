Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

Shares of Carbios SAS stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 404. Carbios SAS has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $44.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

