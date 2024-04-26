Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) to Issue GBX 6.50 Dividend

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Cardiff Property Price Performance
CDFF opened at GBX 2,300 ($28.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 16.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,297.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,344.63. Cardiff Property has a twelve month low of GBX 2,200 ($27.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,450 ($30.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,190.48 and a beta of -0.10.
Cardiff Property Company Profile
