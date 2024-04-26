Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) to Issue GBX 6.50 Dividend

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cardiff Property Price Performance

CDFF opened at GBX 2,300 ($28.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 16.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,297.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,344.63. Cardiff Property has a twelve month low of GBX 2,200 ($27.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,450 ($30.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,190.48 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Cardiff Property alerts:

Cardiff Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Group, including Campmoss, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio including the jointly controlled Campmoss investment and development portfolio, valued in excess of £22m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.