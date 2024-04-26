Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.47. 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,942. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

