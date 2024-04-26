Truist Financial Trims Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price to $11.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVRI. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Everi Stock Performance

EVRI stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $699.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.05. Everi has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,860,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 36.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,294,000 after purchasing an additional 772,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 648,696 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,156,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 745,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

