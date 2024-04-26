Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 30,375 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,375 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after buying an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,740,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,639,000 after acquiring an additional 320,066 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gold Fields by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,015,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,666 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Gold Fields by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,307,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Gold Fields by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,101,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after purchasing an additional 308,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE:GFI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,160. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

