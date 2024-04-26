Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $380.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $259.10 on Friday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $254.31 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 59.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 64.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

