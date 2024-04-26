Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares during the period. Kenvue comprises approximately 1.7% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. 6,570,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,575,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

