Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 133 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for about 5.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.11% of EMCOR Group worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.29. The stock had a trading volume of 275,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,078. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.49 and a twelve month high of $369.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.57.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

